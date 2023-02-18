Museum to provide immersive experience harnessing digital technology planned for Mysuru 

February 18, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage has plans for a state-of-the-art archaeological museum to showcase the collections of antiques and artefacts, in Mysuru.

The museum will come up on a 2-acre plot belonging to the department located near Chamundi Vihar Stadium and ₹10 crore has been allocated in the budget for 2023-24 for developing and designing the concept besides preparing the DPR.

Plans are to provide an immersive experience of the monuments and historical sites to enhance visitor experience through Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality technologies.

.A. Devaraju, Commissioner, Department of Archaeology and Museums, said the rich collection of art works including sculptures and antiquities can be showcased in a different format using new technologies to encourage interactive viewing by the visitors instead of having static display.

The collection of artefacts are being 3D scanned and 3D holograms are also being made through a private entity. The plan is to harness digital technology and use the 3D maps of all the collections and historical sites and showcase it in a manner that will result in more interactive exchange and provide an immersive experience

He said the Department will enter into MoU with Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru which has a slew of technological tools. MAP will picturise and film some of the important monuments and take up 3D holographic projection using new technologies which will enable to create a virtual reality, said Mr. Devaraju. ‘’It will provide a virtual experience of visiting the site for the visitors’’, he added.

There will be static displays as well with details of the antiquities and 3D mapping and scanning of antiquities and monuments was being done by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST).

Mr .Devaraju said KSCST was entrusted with the work a few years ago as part of a larger project – Karnataka Digital Heritage – which entailed 3D mapping of 844 protected monuments coming under the department. ‘’Out of 844 monuments 3D mapping has been completed with respect to about 650 of them and the rest will be completed in due course’’, Mr. Devaraju added.

The ongoing village-wise survey is also yielding lot of inscriptions and antiquities and over a period of time will increase to display which the new museum will come in handy.

Though there are interactive museums in the private domain, it is non-existent among the government museums. But the department has lot of resources and is the custodian of all antiquities and monuments of importance. Once completed, the museum is expected to be one of its kind and will be a new attraction in Mysuru.