Museum on wheels to be launched

The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, in association with the district administration and Tourism Department, will launch a Museum on Wheels to mark International Museum Day, on Thursday.

The objective is to showcase the treasure trove of cultural artefacts in the museums and create greater public awareness on their heritage value.

A KSTDC bus will take the participants to seven museums in the city. It will start from the IGRMS on Irwin Road at 9 a.m. and cover the museum of the Department of Archaeology and Museums at the Exhibition Grounds. This will be followed by a visit to Melody World Wax Museum, Sand Museum, Folk Art Museum, R.K. Narayan museum and Rail Museum before culminating at IGRMS.