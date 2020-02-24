Museum for Mysuru school of painting

Mysuru

Ramsons Kala Pratishtana, which is into promotion of arts and crafts, will have a permanent museum to display Mysuru school of paintings to mark its silver jubilee celebrations. The Pratishtana was established in 1995 and the proposed Ramsingh’s Museum of Mysuru Paintings will exhibit about 200 paintings in its collections.

A release said it will be inaugurated on February 25 and the display will include artworks by 18 contemporary artists from Mysuru and Bengaluru.

The paintings would be exhibited in ‘Parlour Style’ at the museum (285, Kalankur, Zoo Main Road, near SRT Garage). However, visit to the museum will be by appointment only and interested persons could call 98801-11625 for appointments.

R.G. Singh of the Pratishtana said these paintings have been collected since the last few decades, in order to ensure that the art form is not lost to the future generations. The museum will help art students, research students, etc. with a visual source to aid their study.

The museum will conduct workshops, projects, collaborations and camps; create new imagery; and go for innovations within the traditional set-up working with the contemporary artists in the days to come.

Artist B.K.S. Varma will inaugurate the museum. Architect Kuldip Singh from New Delhi, who recently bequeathed his extensive collection of Thanjavur and Mysuru paintings to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalay of Mumbai, will be the guest of honour. Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt will inaugurate the celebration of the Pratishtana at Ramsons, opposite the zoo, on Tuesday at 5.45 p.m. For details call 98801-11625.