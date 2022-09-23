Murugha seer’s bail plea rejected

The bail plea of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested under the provisions of POCSO Act on the charge sexually harassing minor girls, has been rejected by a Chitradurga court.

Second Additional District and Sessions Judge B.K. Komala, on Friday, issued the order rejecting the bail plea moved by counsel of Murugha Sharanaru.

The prosecution had objected to the bail plea on the grounds that the accused was an influential person and that he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

Meanwhile, the accused, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, has been discharged from McGann Teaching District Hospital, Shivamogga, after treatment for cardiac problem and shifted back to the District Prison in Chitradurga.

It may be recalled that the court had taken serious exception to the decision to shift the seer to Bengaluru for cardiac treatment and had ordered that he could be taken to the nearest hospital with cardiac facilities for treatment. The seer has been remanded in judicial custody till September 27.

The bail plea of the warden of the hostel, the second accused in the case, has also been rejected. The court issued the order rejecting the bail plea on Thursday.