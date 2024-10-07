Murugha Mutt seer released from prison

With the trial court completing the examination of the witnesses of fact in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru who was in judicial custody, was released on bail from prison on Monday.

In the POCSO case against the seer for alleged sexual harassment of two minor girls, the High Court of Karnataka had granted conditional bail to Murugha Sharanaru on November 8, 2023. However, after the seer was released from prison, his bail was questioned in the Supreme Court and a Division Bench comprising of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra had stayed the impugned order in April 2024.

The Division Bench had only stayed the impugned order for a period of four months from the date of order and had asked the accused to surrender before the trial court, which he did. In its order, the Division Bench had directed the trial court to ensure that witnesses of fact were examined within four months.

Counsel for Murugha Sharanaru Vishwanathaiah told presspersons that as the examination of evidences pertaining to two victims and 13 evidences had been completed, the Supreme Court stay on the bail granted by High Court of Karnataka had been vacated. Consequently, the Second Additional District and Civil Court Judge Gangadhar Channabasappa Hadapad ordered for release of the seer, he said.

Subsequently, the seer was released from Chitradurga prison where he was lodged and scores of devotees welcomed him with garlands.

Charges against seer

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru is facing charges of sexually exploiting two minor girls and violating the provisions of SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case of sexually exploiting two minor girls was first filed against the seer at Nazarbad Police Station in Mysuru on August 26, 2022, and the subsequently transferred to Chitradurga Rural Police Station on August 27. The seer was at the Brihan Mutt in Chitradurga when he was arrested on September 1.

After being in prison for 14 months, he was released on bail on November 16, following a High Court order granting him bail on November 8, 2023. He was however arrested again on November 20, in connection with a second case. But finding illegalities by way of violation of the court’s orders, the HC had ordered for his immediate release. In April 2024, the Supreme Court had stayed the bail order of the High Court and had asked the seer to surrender.