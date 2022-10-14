Murugha Mutt seer moves High Court seeking bail

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, seer and president of Sri Jagadguru Murugarajendra Brihan Mutt, has moved the High Court of Karnataka seeking bail in the criminal case registered against him under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the allegation of sexually assaulting two minor girls.

Justice J.M. Khazi, before whom the 64-year-old seer’s appeal came up for hearing, has adjourned further hearing on the petition till October 28.

It has been contended in the petition that the Sessions Court in Chitradurga, which had on September 23 declined to grant bail, had failed to notice that keeping the petitioner in custody would infringe his personal liberty as the investigation against him is almost complete after he surrendered before the police on September 1.

The petitioner has claimed that question of he fleeing from the process of justice does not arise as he is the head of a mutt, and well-educated and a law-abiding person of repute.

Also, it has been claimed in the petition that there is no material to indicate commission of offence under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Session court’s reasons

The 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court, Chitradurga, had said that if the seer is released on bail, he may tamper with the prosecution witnesses cannot be brushed aside as the seer is a permanent resident of the mutt, and the witnesses and the victims too are staying onthe same premises.

“The petitioner [seer] is in a very influential position being the peetadipathi of a mutt, and he is financially and socially powerful as could be gathered from the documents produced by the petitioner himself. Because of his position in the mutt, the apprehension of the Special Public Prosecutor that witnesses may be influenced and there is a danger of justice being thwarted by grant of bail are to be held reasonable,” the Sessions Court had observed while stating that there is a prima facie case against the seer.

The Sessions Court had also declined to consider medical reasons for grant of bail stating that medical records produced were of the year 2018 and if any medical treatment is required, the same can be provided in under judicial custody.