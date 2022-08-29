Murugha mutt seer makes public appearance to quash speculation about his arrest in POCSO case

In the wake of speculation rife about his detention following his ‘disappearance’ from the mutt on August 29 morning, the seer of Brihan mutt in Chitradurga, Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, returned to the mutt after noon and clarified that he has no intention of evading the law of the land

Murugha mutt in Chitradurga, Karnataka is in the news following an allegation of sexual abuse against the seer

In the wake of speculation rife about his detention following his ‘disappearance’ from the mutt on August 29 morning, the seer of Brihan mutt in Chitradurga, Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, returned to the mutt after noon and clarified that he has no intention of evading the law of the land

In the wake of speculation about him being detained following his ‘disappearance’ from the mutt on August 29 morning, the seer of Brihan mutt in Chitradurga Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru returned to the premises after noon. He clarified that there was no question of escaping and being a law-abiding citizen, he respects the law of the land.

Mysuru police have registered a case under POCSO Act against the seer for alleged sexual abuse of minor girls.

Addressing mediapersons and also a large number of the devotees, who had gathered at the mutt following speculation about his arrest, from the first floor of the mutt, the seer said, “I am among those seers who believe in the law of the land and respect it. I will extend all cooperation. There is no intention of evading the law,” he said.

“We are in a place of justice and Murugha mutt, once upon a time, served as a ‘mobile court’. The mutt has taken care of members of all castes and communities, including students, with love and affection. There is an untoward development now and an unhealthy situation, But, I am confident that I will come out of it,” he said

Murugha Sharanaru appealed to devotees and followers not to pay attention to rumours and speculation, and they should respect the law of the land.

The seer thanked the devotees who had turned up in the mutt in the thousands. “Your arrival has given me more courage and strength. I would like to thank those who are responsible for this show of love and affection. This development has rekindled the pride towards the mutt among the devotees,” he said.

“This is not the first time that such a development has taken place. Over the last 15 years, such conspiracies were happening within the mutt and now one had come out. The time has come to face the tough times together and in an intelligent manner. There would be a logical end to every issue,” he said.

Earlier, there was speculation about the seer being arrested near Bankapur in Haveri district, which was ruled out by the police.

On August 29 in Hubballi, Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar ruled out any such arrest and said that he had no information about any such development.

Speculation about fleeing to Maharashtra

A member of the mutt’s Advisory Committee Anandappa had told mediapersons in the morning that the seer had gone to meet an advocate in Haveri and would return after noon.

However, there were multiple versions of this development, with police sources saying that the seer was prevented from proceeding towards Maharashtra and that he was escorted back to the mutt. However, Haveri police, in whose jurisdiction the alleged developments took place, did not release any official statement on the issue.