Murugha Mutt seer has committed unpardonable crime: Yediyurappa

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that seer of Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is in facing charges under the POCSO Act, has committed an “unpardonable crime”.

Speaking at Adi Udupi on Tuesday, he said, “The whole world knows about it. None expected that the seer would stoop to such a low level. The seer should be punished accordingly and all should condemn his action.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that any decision on appointing an administrator to the mutt would be taken after the receipt of a report from the Revenue Department.

He told presspersons at Sanehalli in Chitradurga district that the government had received a memorandum seeking the appointment of an administrator to Murugha Mutt.

“But before taking any decision on the issue, it is the government’s responsibility to assess the ground reality. Accordingly, the Revenue Department has sought details on the mutt’s functioning and other issues. Any further action will be taken based on the report from the department,” he said.