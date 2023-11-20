Murugha mutt seer arrested again, sent to 14-day judicial custody in second POCSO case

November 20, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, facing charges of sexually exploiting minor girls — who was released on bail following a High Court order — was arrested again in connection with the second case under PoCSO Act on November 20, and has been remanded in judicial custody till December 2.

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday, had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the seer in connection with the second case registered under PoCSO Act. Judge B.K. Komala had given time till Tuesday to the police to arrest the accused and produce him before the court.

Soon after the receipt of non-bailable warrant against the seer, the Chitradurga Rural Police went to Virakta Mutt in Davanagere, where the seer was staying after being released from the prison on November 16. As the seer has been barred from entering Chitradurga district under the bail conditions, he had proceeded to Davanagere soon after his release from the prison.

After the seer was produced before the court, Judge B.K. Komala remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

