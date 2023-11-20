HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murugha mutt seer arrested again, sent to 14-day judicial custody in second POCSO case

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was released on bail following a High Court order, was arrested again in connection with the second case under PoCSO Act

November 20, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Shivamurthy Muruga Sharana of Muruga mutt.

A file photo of Shivamurthy Muruga Sharana of Muruga mutt. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, facing charges of sexually exploiting minor girls — who was released on bail following a High Court order — was arrested again in connection with the second case under PoCSO Act on November 20, and has been remanded in judicial custody till December 2.

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday, had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the seer in connection with the second case registered under PoCSO Act. Judge B.K. Komala had given time till Tuesday to the police to arrest the accused and produce him before the court.

Soon after the receipt of non-bailable warrant against the seer, the Chitradurga Rural Police went to Virakta Mutt in Davanagere, where the seer was staying after being released from the prison on November 16. As the seer has been barred from entering Chitradurga district under the bail conditions, he had proceeded to Davanagere soon after his release from the prison.

After the seer was produced before the court, Judge B.K. Komala remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.