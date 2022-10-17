Murugha mutt case: Victims’ statements recorded

ADVERTISEMENT

In a development related to the POCSO case in connection with alleged sexual harassment of minor girls by Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the statements of two more persons were recorded before the local court in Chitradurga on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police of Chitradurga, the statements of one of the victim girls and her mother were recorded before the First Additional District and Sessions Court of Chitradurga under CrPC 164 Section.

Team in Mysuru

This apart, a three-member team of Chitradurga police went to Mysuru and recorded the statements of a 38-year-old complainant and her children under Section 161 of CrPC. The complainant and the minor girls have been sheltered by Odanadi Samsthe in Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are likely to be brought to Chitradurga by the police as their statements should be recorded before the court under Section 164 of CrPC. The recording of statements is likely to be completed in a couple of days, sources said.

In a related development, accused number 6 and 7 in the FIR of the second case registered under POCSO in Mysuru, have moved court seeking anticipatory bail. The accused filed their anticipatory bail plea before the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Chitradurga on Monday.