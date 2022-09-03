Murugha mutt case: Seer questioned all day based on statement of minor girls

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was denied permission to proceed to Bengaluru for treatment and remanded in police custody on Friday, was questioned throughout the day by investigating officers at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Chitradurga on Saturday.

According to sources, Investigating Officer Anilkumar and his team continued questioning the seer in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of two minor girls at the mutt. After being granted custody of the seer by the court, the police took the seer for medical examination at the district hospital before taking him to the Dy.SP’s office on Friday evening. He was questioned till midnight, sources said.

On Saturday, the officials resumed the questioning of the seer, seeking answers from him on various aspects based on the statements by the minor girls. The seer is the prime accused and four others have been named as accused in the case filed under POCSO Act. The second accused, the warden of the hostel, where the victims stayed, has also been arrested.

The investigating team took the seer to the district hospital on Saturday afternoon for medical examination and samples were taken for various tests by the para-medical staff. He was then taken back to the Dy.SP’s office to continue questioning.

Bail plea

Meanwhile, Vishwanath, counsel for the seer, has approached the Second Additional District and Sessions Court seeking bail on health grounds. The bail application was filed on Saturday and is likely to come up before the court on Monday. The police custody of the seer ends on Monday and he is to be produced before the court on that day. The court had remanded the seer in judicial custody for 14 days earlier.

New administrator

Meanwhile, in a related development, the former judge S.B. Vastramathad has taken charge as the new administrator of the mutt. The earlier administrator and former MLA S.K. Basavarajan was dismissed from the post by the mutt, accusing him of conspiring against the seer.

In a press release, the temporary head of the mutt Mahanta Rudreshwara Swami has said that activities of the mutt are being conducted. The monthly mass marriage at the mutt would be conducted as per the schedule on September 5.