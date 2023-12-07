Murugha Mutt administrator serves notice on in-charge seer for misuse of ₹24 lakh

December 07, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Though Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru charge-sheeted under PoCSO Act is out on bail, controversy surrounding the Jagadguru Murugharajendra Brihan Mutt does not seem to end, now with the in-charge seer being issued notice for misuse of the mutt’s funds.

The Brihan Mutt and SJM Vidyapeeth are now governed by an administrator who has issued final notice to the in-charge religious head of the mutt Sri Basavaprabhu Swami asking him to remit ₹24 lakh back to the mutt’s bank account.

In the final notice issued on November 4, 2023, which has come to light now, the Principal District Judge, who is the administrator of the mutt, has warned the in-charge seer that legal action will be taken against him through a court of law, if the seer does not pay back the amount.

In the notice, Sri Basavaprabhu Swami is accused of collecting a total of ₹24 lakh from three different sources, Adaguru Mutt’s arecanut farm (₹6 lakh), Principal of SJM Independent PU College, Chitradruga, (₹8 lakh) and owner of The Kanishka Grand, Benglauru, (₹10 lakh) and misusing the monies by not depositing them in either the bank account of SJM Vidyapeeth or the SJM Brihan Mutt.

The administrator has in notice said that in response to the notice issued on October 6, 2023 and October 19, 2023, Sri Basavaprabhu Swami replied through a letter on October 30, 2023 admitting that he has collected the monies but has not deposited them to neither of the bank accounts.

The seer has in his reply said that the monies were used for giving fees to counsel appearing for SJM Vidyapeeth and the reasons given in support of it seemed inappropriate, the administrator has said in the final notice observing that prima facie, it appears that the seer has misused ₹24 lakh for his personal works.

The administrator has asked the seer to immediately pay back the amount on receipt of the final notice and if not, he will file a suit in a court of law.

Referring to the development, co-founder of Odanadi Seva Samsthe Stanely has suspected the possibility of misuse of the monies for corrupt practices. Odanadi is the organisation that moved court against the seer of the mutt.

He told The Hindu that some of the recent developments indicated handing over the mutt’s responsibility back to Murugha Sharanaru who is facing the charge of sexually exploiting minor girls.

“Giving administrative and financial power to a PoCSO Act accused can have a negative impact on the judicial process. And, it can hamper the moral, mental and emotional strength of the survivors. Hence, I urge those concerned not to kickstart this process of handing over power to the seer with the best interest of delivery of justice,” he said.

