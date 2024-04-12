Murugesh Nirani threatens to expose Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami

April 12, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Minister and BJP leader Murugesh Nirani has threatened to expose Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, seer of Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha, by revealing the seer’s dark secrets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The seer has been attacking me personally. I have kept quiet due to my regards for the peetha. But if he continues to do that, I will no longer keep quiet. I know several secrets about him. I will expose him. He should not mistake my respect for his position as my weakness,” he said.

“Why is the seer campaigning for Mrinal Hebbalkar in Belagavi? Both the candidates there, Jagadish Shettar of the BJP and Mrinal Hebbalkar of the Congress, are both members of the Lingayat Banajiga community. Why should a Panchamasali seer campaign for others? Mrinal Hebbalkar is lying about his caste. Why should the seer support such people who lie?” he said.

He said that the seer has acted as a Congress agent in the past and opposed the Basavaraj Bommai government that included the Panchamasali caste under 2D category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.