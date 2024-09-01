Murugesh Nirani says Congress targeting him needlessly

BJP leader and former Minister Murugesh Nirani said in Bagalkot on Sunday that Congress allegations against him have no legal basis.

“Some Congress leaders are saying that the Governor should provide prosecution sanction against me. They do not know what they are talking about. The allegations against me have no legal basis,” he said.

“The charges are about my alleged involvement in contracting an agency to make a documentary film about the global investor summit of 2022. Some officers had fixed the agency BBC Studios Virtual Bharat without consulting,” he said.

“When I came to know about it, I issued orders to stop payment. That led to saving of around ₹4.5 crore. Congress leaders are targeting me only to insult me. If I have done any wrong, let them do a proper inquiry before making allegations,” he told a press conference.

He said that Minister M.B. Patil has used abusive words against him and his party colleague Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

“I can reply to him using the words of his own style, but I will not do it. I want to remind Mr. Patil that I was the Minister for Industries 15 years before him,” he said.

“Mr. Patil has no evidence against me. But I have many things against Mr. Patil. I will release them when the time comes. Mr. Patil has betrayed farmers in Vijayapura district by buying their land at low prices for his sugar factory. He has also built a monopoly over the BLDE Association institutions that were founded by others,” he said.

“Some people are accusing me of illegally building an educational institute on the land allotted by KIADB in Navnagar, Bagalkot. But then, I have done everything as per law. There are legal provisions to build educational institutions, hospitals and hotels in KIADB land. In fact, there is a provision to build housing units on 10% to 15% of the land,” he said.

Responding to this, Mr. Patil denied using abusive terms against Mr. Nirani or Mr. Narayanaswami. “I would like to remind Mr. Nirani that I belong to Vijayapura district and can use the same language as he does. If he continues to speak such a language, I will be constrained to do so,” he said in a social media post.

