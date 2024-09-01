GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murugesh Nirani says Congress targeting him needlessly

Hitting back at Congress Minister M.B. Patil, the former BJP Minister says that the charge against him is baseless

Published - September 01, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Murugesh R. Nirani is a BJP leader and former Minister

Murugesh R. Nirani is a BJP leader and former Minister | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP leader and former Minister Murugesh Nirani said in Bagalkot on Sunday that Congress allegations against him have no legal basis.

“Some Congress leaders are saying that the Governor should provide prosecution sanction against me. They do not know what they are talking about. The allegations against me have no legal basis,” he said.

“The charges are about my alleged involvement in contracting an agency to make a documentary film about the global investor summit of 2022. Some officers had fixed the agency BBC Studios Virtual Bharat without consulting,” he said.

“When I came to know about it, I issued orders to stop payment. That led to saving of around ₹4.5 crore. Congress leaders are targeting me only to insult me. If I have done any wrong, let them do a proper inquiry before making allegations,” he told a press conference.

He said that Minister M.B. Patil has used abusive words against him and his party colleague Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

“I can reply to him using the words of his own style, but I will not do it. I want to remind Mr. Patil that I was the Minister for Industries 15 years before him,” he said.

“Mr. Patil has no evidence against me. But I have many things against Mr. Patil. I will release them when the time comes. Mr. Patil has betrayed farmers in Vijayapura district by buying their land at low prices for his sugar factory. He has also built a monopoly over the BLDE Association institutions that were founded by others,” he said.

“Some people are accusing me of illegally building an educational institute on the land allotted by KIADB in Navnagar, Bagalkot. But then, I have done everything as per law. There are legal provisions to build educational institutions, hospitals and hotels in KIADB land. In fact, there is a provision to build housing units on 10% to 15% of the land,” he said.

Responding to this, Mr. Patil denied using abusive terms against Mr. Nirani or Mr. Narayanaswami. “I would like to remind Mr. Nirani that I belong to Vijayapura district and can use the same language as he does. If he continues to speak such a language, I will be constrained to do so,” he said in a social media post.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.