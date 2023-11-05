ADVERTISEMENT

Murugesh Nirani says 50 Congress MLAs will join BJP

November 05, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Belagavi

M.B. Patil responds saying BJP legislators will join Congress, instead

The Hindu Bureau

Murugesh Nirani, former MLA and BJP leader, said in Vijayapura on Saturday that at least 50 Congress MLAs would join the BJP very soon.

“There are four groups in the ruling Congress, with each one demanding a Deputy CM’s post. There is no cohesive effort at administration. There is no money for development and the government will fall in a few months. All the Congress MLAs know this and that is why they are trying to move to the BJP,” Mr. Nirani has said.

Responding to this, M.B. Patil, Industries Minister, said that if the BJP tried to poach even one Congress MLA, the ruling party would ensure that the BJP lost 25 legislators. “We already have a comfortable majority with 136. If the BJP tries to snatch our legislators, we will see that 25 BJP MLAs join our party and our numbers go up to 150 or 160,” he said.

