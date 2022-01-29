Murugan to probe prison irregularities

Bengaluru

29 January 2022 22:50 IST

The State Government on Saturday appointed S. Murugan, Additional Director-General of Police (Communication, Logistics and Modernisation) to probe the irregularities in Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.

Earlier this week, video clips of a rowdysheeter enjoying privileges in his cell and distributing money to jail staff were circulated on social media. Another clip showed canteen staff selling provisions to the inmates.

Though prison authorities claimed the clips were old, some of them dating back to 2019, and that prison staff had been suspended, the incident caused much embarrassment to the Government. The Chief Minister ordered a probe.

Following this, a senior officer of the rank of DIG, was appointed to conduct a probe. He will now assist Mr. Murugan.

The DGP (Prisons) will be updated on the progress.