Murthy reinstated as Assembly Secretary

Bengaluru

02 July 2020 23:12 IST

The State government has reinstated S. Murthy as Secretary of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly following directions from the Karnataka High Court. Mr. Murthy had been kept under suspension on allegations of misappropriation of funds during the 2016-17 legislature session held in Belagavi.

Mr. Murthy had questioned the State government’s decision to keep him under suspension before the High Court. He had been suspended in December 2018 following the recommendation by the then Speaker.

He replaces Vishalakshi, who was in charge, during his period of suspension.

Advertising

Advertising