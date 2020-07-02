Karnataka

Murthy reinstated as Assembly Secretary

The State government has reinstated S. Murthy as Secretary of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly following directions from the Karnataka High Court. Mr. Murthy had been kept under suspension on allegations of misappropriation of funds during the 2016-17 legislature session held in Belagavi.

Mr. Murthy had questioned the State government’s decision to keep him under suspension before the High Court. He had been suspended in December 2018 following the recommendation by the then Speaker.

He replaces Vishalakshi, who was in charge, during his period of suspension.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 11:14:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/murthy-reinstated-as-assembly-secretary/article31974110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY