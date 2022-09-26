Murmu to inaugurate HAL’s Cryogenic facility

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 26, 2022 20:47 IST

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.’s Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) in the city on Tuesday.

The facility, which is expected to boost self-reliance in the manufacturing of Hi-thrust Rocket engines, will cater to the entire Rocket Engine Manufacturing under one roof for ISRO, as per a statement from the defence PSU.

The 4,500 sq. m facility houses over 70 hi-tech equipment and testing facilities for manufacturing Cryogenic (CE20) and Semi-cryogenic (SE2000) Engines of Indian Space Launch Vehicles, as per the company.

Space exploration in the future is mostly dependent upon cryogenic technology. In January 2014 India successfully flew GSLV-D5 with a cryogenic engine (made by ISRO through private industries) and became the sixth country in developing cryogenic engines.

