Murmu to inaugurate HAL’s Cryogenic facility

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.’s Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) in the city on Tuesday.

The facility, which is expected to boost self-reliance in the manufacturing of Hi-thrust Rocket engines, will cater to the entire Rocket Engine Manufacturing under one roof for ISRO, as per a statement from the defence PSU.

The 4,500 sq. m facility houses over 70 hi-tech equipment and testing facilities for manufacturing Cryogenic (CE20) and Semi-cryogenic (SE2000) Engines of Indian Space Launch Vehicles, as per the company.

Space exploration in the future is mostly dependent upon cryogenic technology. In January 2014 India successfully flew GSLV-D5 with a cryogenic engine (made by ISRO through private industries) and became the sixth country in developing cryogenic engines.