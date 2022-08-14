Murmu invokes Kuvempu in her address

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 14, 2022 22:13 IST

Kuvempu | Photo Credit: File photo

President Droupadi Murmu invoked Jnanpith award winning Kannada poet K.V. Puttappa (Kuvempu) in her maiden address to the country on the eve of the Independence Day on Sunday.

“The great nationalist poet Kuvempu, who enriched Indian literature through Kannada language, had written: Naanu aliwe, Neenu aliwe, Namma elubugala mele Mooduvudu – Mooduvudu Navabharatda leele, which means I will pass. So will you. But on our bones will arise the great tale of a new India,” she said.

“This is a clarion call of the nationalist poet for making total sacrifice for the motherland and upliftment of fellow citizens. To follow these ideals is my special appeal to the youth of the country who are going to build the India of 2047,” she said, before concluding her speech.

“Our beloved country has given us everything we have in our life. We should pledge to give everything we can for the sake of safety, security, progress and prosperity of our country. Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India,” she said.

These stanzas of poet Kuvempu have been picked from Panchajanya, an anthology of poems, brought out in 1929 by the highly respected poet known for rationalism.

