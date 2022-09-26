Murmu gets a unique gift, a quilt knitted by former Devadasis 

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu received a unique gift during the inauguration of the new campus of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Dharwad on Monday. It was a quilt knitted by former Devadasis.

Chairperson of IIIT Dharwad Sudha Murty said that rehabilitated Devadasis of Raichur have started an NGO funded by Infosys, where quilts are being knit and sold.

Receiving the off-white colour quilt, the President expressed delight over it. Along with it, a Mysuru Silk sari and a book titled Three Thousand Stitches written by Ms. Murty were presented.

Local cuisine

Meanwhile, the President was introduced to local cuisine of North Karnataka comprising Jolada Rotti, Godhi Huggi and others, along with a few North Indian dishes.