KALABURAGI

06 May 2021 22:15 IST

A 35-year-old man was stabbed and bludgeoned to death by three brothers after he accompanied their sister to the State Home of the Women Development and Child Welfare in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Sheetal Jain. The incident took place when Sheetal Jain accompanied Afreen to support her in getting her children released from a State Home. Her two children are in the State home following a family dispute.

The accused, Kulusumbi, Amjad and Mehboob, attacked Sheetal Jain with lethal weapons and bludgeoned him to death with stones on the State Home premises.

A case has been registered against the accused at Raghvendra Nagar Police Station.