Karnataka

Murdered

A 35-year-old man was stabbed and bludgeoned to death by three brothers after he accompanied their sister to the State Home of the Women Development and Child Welfare in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Sheetal Jain. The incident took place when Sheetal Jain accompanied Afreen to support her in getting her children released from a State Home. Her two children are in the State home following a family dispute.

The accused, Kulusumbi, Amjad and Mehboob, attacked Sheetal Jain with lethal weapons and bludgeoned him to death with stones on the State Home premises.

A case has been registered against the accused at Raghvendra Nagar Police Station.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2021 11:16:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/murdered/article34501553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY