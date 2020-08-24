A man died after he was attacked by another man with a sickle in Puchhaladinni village in Raichur taluk on Monday.

The victim was identified as Nandayyaswamy (42). The accused, Channayyaswamy (45) was caught and tied to a tree by villagers immediately after the incident.

The Idapanur Police, who rushed to the spot, have registered a case.

Investigation is on.