KarnatakaBelagavi 22 January 2021 23:59 IST
Murdered over property dispute
Updated: 22 January 2021 23:59 IST
A farmer was killed, the police said, by his relatives over a long-standing property dispute in Loni-Khurd village near Indi in Vijayapura district on Friday.
Machchendra Patagar (55) was hacked to death by a group of people in his farm. He was dead before his neighbours could reach the spot and shift him to hospital. A case has been registered in the Indi Police Station.
