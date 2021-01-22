Murdered over property dispute

Belagavi

22 January 2021 23:59 IST

A farmer was killed, the police said, by his relatives over a long-standing property dispute in Loni-Khurd village near Indi in Vijayapura district on Friday.

Machchendra Patagar (55) was hacked to death by a group of people in his farm. He was dead before his neighbours could reach the spot and shift him to hospital. A case has been registered in the Indi Police Station.

