Murder: two arrested

March 06, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Hassan

The murder of a rowdy-sheeter in Hassan has come to light more than 20 days after the crime was committed allegedly by his associates.

Preetham alias Preetham Gowda, 25, and Keerthi, 24, are accused of murdering Santosh alias Pully of Dasarakoplu. Hassan police have arrested both accused.

Santhosh had gone missing on February 9. His family members were under the impression that he had gone on a trip with his friends. As he did not return for many days, his father, Dase Gowda, tried to contact his son’s friends, Keerthi and Preetham. However, they were untraceable. Dase Gowda filed a missing person complaint with the police on February 24. Later, it was converted into a murder case after his body was found at Kuruvangi village in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

Additional SP Thammaiah told the media on Monday that the accused had taken Santosh on a trip to Chikkamagaluru. They had alcohol and ganja on February 9 evening. They murdered him using sharp weapons and buried the body in a nearby place.

The police arrested the accused in Hassan on February 4. They seized a car and weapons used to commit the crime.