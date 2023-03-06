ADVERTISEMENT

Murder: two arrested

March 06, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The murder of a rowdy-sheeter in Hassan has come to light more than 20 days after the crime was committed allegedly by his associates. 

Preetham alias Preetham Gowda, 25, and Keerthi, 24, are accused of murdering Santosh alias Pully of Dasarakoplu. Hassan police have arrested both accused. 

Santhosh had gone missing on February 9. His family members were under the impression that he had gone on a trip with his friends. As he did not return for many days, his father, Dase Gowda, tried to contact his son’s friends, Keerthi and Preetham. However, they were untraceable. Dase Gowda filed a missing person complaint with the police on February 24. Later, it was converted into a murder case after his body was found at Kuruvangi village in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional SP Thammaiah told the media on Monday that the accused had taken Santosh on a trip to Chikkamagaluru. They had alcohol and ganja on February 9 evening. They murdered him using sharp weapons and buried the body in a nearby place.

The police arrested the accused in Hassan on February 4. They seized a car and weapons used to commit the crime. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US