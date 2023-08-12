Murder of petrol bunk employee cracked; security guard arrested

August 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Mahadevapura police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old security guard for allegedly killing his 21-year-old neighbour for resisting sexual assault on Thursday.

The victim, Mahananda, a native of Kalaburagi, was staying with her sister in Maheshwarinagar and working in a petrol pump for the last three years.

Mahananda who ventured out of the house around 8.30 p.m. was missing mysteriously, following which her sister filed a complaint.

The police took up a missing case and searched for her along with the neighbours, but in vain. The next day, on Friday, the body of Mahananda was found near the house. The police along with the crime scene investigation team found that she was strangled to death using the sacred thread she was wearing around her neck.

The victim had left behind her slippers when she went missing, but police found that her feet were clean. Suspecting that she was killed in the vicinity, the police began to probe before zeroing in on the accused .

A detailed probe revealed that the accused Krishnachandra Sethi, working as a security guard at Bagmane tech park, was staying with his wife in the neighbourhood. The police said that the accused was after Mahananda for sometime. On the fateful day, when Mahananda ventured out for a stroll, the accused who was alone at the house dragged her into the house and tried to assault her sexually.

Shocked, the victim resisted and tried to shout, but he gagged her mouth and later strangled her to death using the thread she was wearing. The accused later dumped her body in a water drum and covered it with a bed sheet. When his wife returned home from work in the night, Sethi convinced her with a cooked-up story, and the husband and wife later decided to dispose of the body, said the police.

But by then, Bhagyashri, sister of the deceased, started creating a ruckus about Mahananda and the neighbours started searching for her. The police have also detained the wife of Sethi for abetting the murder and are investigating further, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield division, S. Girish, said.

