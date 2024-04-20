Murder of Neha Hiremath: Kalyana Karnataka witnesses widespread protests

April 20, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Hundreds of activists cutting across their political affiliations and ideologies, on Saturday, took to the streets across Kalyana Karnataka region condemning the murder of the student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi. Processions, demonstrations and effigy burning were seen.

In Kalaburagi, students associated with All India Democratic Students’ Union (AIDSO), staged a demonstration near New RTO Circle demanding stringent punishment to the offender. Speaking at the protest site, Sneha Kattimani, district president of the organisation, attributed the crime to the falling values in the centres of learning. “The degeneration of young minds is the root cause of such heinous crimes. Our curriculum fails to teach values to our students and guide them on emotional issues such as love,” she said.

Hundreds of activists belonging to different organisations including Veerashaiva Jangama Samaj protested at SVP Circle condemning the crime. Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav, MLA for Kalaburagi Rural Basavaraj Mattimadu and other BJP leaders also participated in the agitation.

Training their guns at State government, the agitating activists said that women were not safe under the Congress rule in the State. They alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had not taken the incident seriously.

“The law and order situation in the State is out of gear. Murdering a girl on the college campus in broad daylight shows that criminals don’t fear of law. The government should ensure that the offender gets the maximum punishment under law,” Dr. Jadhav said during the agitation.

Earlier in the day, Hindutva activists from different organisations formed a human chain and raised slogans against the State government. They alleged that the government was encouraging ‘Love Jihad’ to appease the minorities.

Clash with police

Protesters staged a spontaneous agitation alleging that a police constable mishandled a protesting youth. A constable attached to Station Bazar Police Station was seen dragging an agitator by his collar and the protesters immediately came to his rescue. The incident triggered people to turn their protest against what they called a ‘police atrocity’. Despite hours of efforts, the protest continued against the police force.

Later, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal came to the spot and convinced the agitators assuring impartial action against the offenders after verifying the video footage of the incident. She also assured them that the youth in question would not face any trouble from the police in connection with the incident. The protesters then called off the agitation.

