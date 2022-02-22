Murder of Hindutva activist: Police on high alert in Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau February 22, 2022 11:07 IST

The murder of a Hindutva activist had triggered violence in the city on February 20 and 21

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka’s Shivamogga city following the murder of a Hindutva activist on February 20 night, in Shivamogga on February 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The murder of a Hindutva activist had triggered violence in the city on February 20 and 21

The Home Department has deployed policemen across Shivamogga city to avoid any untoward incident in the wake of the violence reported on February 21 following the murder of Harsha, a 26-year-old Hindutva activist. The personnel deployed include three Superintendents of police, 12 Deputy SPs, 39 Inspectors, 54 Sub-Inspectors, 48 Assistant SIs and 819 constables. In addition, 20 battalions of KSRP, 10 battalions of District Armed Reserve police and one Rapid Action Force battalion have been deployed, according to Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad.



Our code of editorial values