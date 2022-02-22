Murder of Hindutva activist: Police on high alert in Shivamogga
The murder of a Hindutva activist had triggered violence in the city on February 20 and 21
The Home Department has deployed policemen across Shivamogga city to avoid any untoward incident in the wake of the violence reported on February 21 following the murder of Harsha, a 26-year-old Hindutva activist.
The personnel deployed include three Superintendents of police, 12 Deputy SPs, 39 Inspectors, 54 Sub-Inspectors, 48 Assistant SIs and 819 constables.
In addition, 20 battalions of KSRP, 10 battalions of District Armed Reserve police and one Rapid Action Force battalion have been deployed, according to Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad.
