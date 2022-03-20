Shivamogga man attacked, succumbs to injuries

Special Correspondent March 20, 2022 12:06 IST

Jikrulla Khan, who was attacked by a group of people reportedly over an old local rivalry, succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning

A person who was attacked by a group of people on N.T.Road in Shivamogga City on Saturday night succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning. The police gave the name of the deceased as Jikrulla Khan, 28, a resident of Tipu Nagar in the city. Jikrulla Khan was allegedly attacked by Imran alias Twist Imran, Gas Imran, Shahbaz, Ruman, Vaseem, Kala Vaseem and Nabeel. Jikrulla, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to Mc Gann Hospital, where he died later. An old rivalry between Jikrulla and others is said to be the reason for the murder. Doddapete Police have registered the case. Two of the accused said to have been arrested by the police.



