Murder in Kadur taluk, police arrest 4 accused from Bengaluru within 24 hours

Darshan, grandson of Malleshappa of Hosur in Kadur taluk, was found murdered in the village on February 16

February 17, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe visited Huligondi Hosur, where a youth was murdered, on February 16, 2024.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe visited Huligondi Hosur, where a youth was murdered, on February 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Chikkamagaluru police have arrested four persons from Bengaluru for the murder of a youth at Huligondi Hosur in Kadur taluk. The suspects were arrested within 24 hours of the crime.

Darshan, grandson of Malleshappa of Hosur in Kadur taluk, was found murdered in the village on February 16. Kadur police registered the case based on a statement by Malleshappa.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe constituted a team under the leadership of the Deputy SP of Tarikere to probe the murder. On Febriary 17, the SP informed the media that the team succeeded in arresting the four accused. The arrested persons are Manoj, 24, of R.R. Nagar; Kiran, 23, Bapujinagar, Raju, 30, of Kengeri; and Kowshik, 24. All are from Bengaluru.

Darshan, who was also a resident of Bengaluru, was on a visit to his grandparents’ place when he was murdered. The accused were his friends. They visited Huligondi Hosur on February 15 night to meet Darshan. They had an argument, and that led to the murder. Darshan was an accused in a criminal case reported in Bengaluru a year ago.

SP Vikram Amathe appreciated the efforts of the police team in cracking the murder within 24 hours. The team would get a reward for their swift action, the SP said.

