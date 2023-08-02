HamberMenu
Man attacked by friends succumbs to injuries in Hassan

August 02, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person, who was injured after he was assaulted by two of his friends at Chikka Genigere in Hassan taluk on July 31, succumbed at a hospital in Hassan on Tuesday. 

Prakash, 38, of Chikka Genigere in Shantigrama village, was allegedly assaulted by Punith and Yashwanth after they attended a party at a friend’s place on the day. The two, according to the police, assaulted him, because he (Prakash) had informed Punith’s father Rangaswamy about the party they had just attended. Punith was upset that his father had been informed about his habit of consuming alcohol.

Prakash suffered injuries to his face and head. His wife, Puttalakshmi, got him admitted to a private hospital in Shivamogga. He succumbed to injuries on Tuesday evening. 

Puttalakshmi has filed a complaint with the Hassan Rural Police, alleging that Punith and Yashwanth were responsible for the death. Hassan SP Hariram Shankar informed the media that Prakash died of internal bleeding. The police said the accused would be arrested soon.

