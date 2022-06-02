Murder in Hassan: Two arrested

JD(S) leaders stage dharna seeking action against police

Hassan Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of JD(S) member of Hassan City Municipal Council Prashanth Nagaraj. The arrested are Poornachandra and Arun. A few more said to have been involved in the crime.

The police had seized the autorickshaw and the weapons used in the crime on Wednesday night itself. Personal differences over a property dispute is said to be the reason for the murder.

Prashanth, 42, was murdered by a group of people while he was on the way to his home on Wednesday evening in Laxmipura Extension in Pension Mohalla Police Station limits. Pension Mohalla police registered the case based on a complaint filed by Prashanth’s wife Sowmya. She had named Poornachandra and his friends as accused in the complaint.

His father Ha.Ra.Nagaraj, who was also a member of Hassan CMC and president of Dr.Rajkumar Fans Association in Hassan, was murdered in September 2005.

Notice issued

Hassan Superintendent of Police R.Srinivasa Gowda has issued notices to Hassan DySP Uday Bhaskar seeking an explanation for the murder in the city. He has also sent Police Inspector Renuka Prasad on compulsory leave. The SP told the media that he had served notice on the officer as the murder reflected dereliction of the duty.

Following the murder, JD(S) leaders including former Minister H.D.Revanna, and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna staged a dharna demanding the suspension of three police officers – Uday Bhaskar, Renuka Prasad and Pension Mohalla PSI Arokiyappa. They maintained that these officers had a good relationship with the rowdies and their inefficiency led to the murder. Mr. Prajwal Revanna had also termed it a politically motivated murder. Due to the protest, the post-mortem of the body was delayed until Thursday afternoon.

Members of Hassan CMC held a condolence meeting to pay homage to Prashanth. The sellers in the market in Hassan observed bandh voluntarily on the day. Prashanth’s family had been into fruit business in the market.