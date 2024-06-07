Murder in Hassan: Police arrest four

Hassan Police arrested four people on charges of involving in the murder of rowdy-sheeter, reported on June 5. The arrested are Preetham, 27, Keerthi, 26, Ranganath, 26 and Amithi, 31. All are residents of different localities in Hassan.

Mohammed Sujeetha, Superintendent of Police, Hassan, said in a press conference on Friday, that the accused were arrested at Gyarahalli near Hassan on Thursday night. Preetham, the accused, brought his associates along with him in a car, and murdered Ravi Kumar alias Child Ravi, 44, at Hemavathi Nagar around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5. Preetham and Child Ravi had known each other and had a rivalry. Following the murder, Ravi’s wife, Gowthami, filed a complaint with the police, suspecting the role of Preetham in the murder.

The Superintendent of Police appreciated the police, who succeeded in arresting the accused quickly. The staff of Pension Mohalla Police Station, led by T.S. Madhu, Police Inspector, arrested the accused under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha, Assistant Superintendent of Police Venkatesh Naidu, P.K. Muralidhar, Deputy Superintendent of Police and other senior officers, according to a press release issued by the Superintendent of Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.