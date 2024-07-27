Murder in Bengaluru PG: Accused caught in Bhopal

The police tracked down Abhishek, who was on the run after stabbing to death 24-year-old Kruthi Kumari in a women’ s paying guest accommodation in Koramangala area in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused had barged into the PG, attacked the victim multiple times before fleeing from the spot.

The police had formed three teams and tracked him down to his hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He is being brought to the city on a transit warrant for further investigation, a senior police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the southeast division police Rani Channamma squad visited all the women paying guest accommodations to create awareness and help the women take preventive measures in case of any eventualities.

The CCTV footage of the ghastly crime, which reached media houses on July 26, shows the man stabbing the victim repeatedly, even as she screams for help. Women and other residents are seen scared and approaching the deceased only after the accused fled from the scene.

Police investigations have revealed that Abhishek was in a relationship with Kruthi Kumari’s roommate, who had broken up with him recently, over which he was upset. The police said Abhishek had come to the PG to meet his girlfriend, but she was not there. However, he was upset with Kruthi Kumari too, blaming her for her roommate breaking up with him, and stabbed her to death, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.