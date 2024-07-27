GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murder in Bengaluru PG: Accused caught in Bhopal

CCTV footage show Abhishek stabbing the victim repeatedly,

Updated - July 27, 2024 11:53 am IST

Published - July 27, 2024 11:52 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Kruthi Kumari, a native of Bihar was stabbed to death at the paying guest accommodation in Koramangala on Tuesday night. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kruthi Kumari, a native of Bihar was stabbed to death at the paying guest accommodation in Koramangala on Tuesday night. Photo: Special Arrangement

The police tracked down Abhishek, who was on the run after stabbing to death 24-year-old Kruthi Kumari in a women’ s paying guest accommodation in Koramangala area in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The accused had barged into the PG, attacked the victim multiple times before fleeing from the spot.

The police had formed three teams and tracked him down to his hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He is being brought to the city on a transit warrant for further investigation, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the southeast division police Rani Channamma squad visited all the women paying guest accommodations to create awareness and help the women take preventive measures in case of any eventualities.

The CCTV footage of the ghastly crime, which reached media houses on July 26, shows the man stabbing the victim repeatedly, even as she screams for help. Women and other residents are seen scared and approaching the deceased only after the accused fled from the scene.

Police investigations have revealed that Abhishek was in a relationship with Kruthi Kumari’s roommate, who had broken up with him recently, over which he was upset. The police said Abhishek had come to the PG to meet his girlfriend, but she was not there. However, he was upset with Kruthi Kumari too, blaming her for her roommate breaking up with him, and stabbed her to death, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.