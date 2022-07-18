Murder conspiracy: two arrested

Shivamogga Police have arrested two people on charges of hatching a conspiracy to murder a rowdy-sheeter. The arrested are Vignesh, 25, a resident of Buddha Nagar, and Kiran Kumar, 27, a resident of Old Thirthahalli Road in Shivamogga city.

In a press release issued here on Monday, Shivamogga police said that Vinoba Nagar police had taken Vignesh into custody as part of the investigation into the murder of Anni alias Annappa recently. During the interrogation, he revealed that he and his friend Kiran had worked out a strategy to murder Anil alias Ambu over an old rivalry.

Anil had allegedly murdered Balu, another rowdy-sheeter, in the past. As Vignesh and Kiran were associates of Balu, they wanted to take revenge. The accused had procured lethal weapons for their act. Based on his statement, Doddapete police have registered a case against them.