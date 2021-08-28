Murder case solved

Hassan

28 August 2021 19:18 IST

Konanur police in Arkalgud taluk have solved the case of murder of a luggage carrying vehicle driver, reported on Friday, within a day. The police arrested Prasanna, 31, of P.Basavanahalli in Periyapatna taluk on charges of murdering Jagadish.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, on Saturday, told media that both the accused and victim were earning livelihood by operating luggage carriers at Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk. Prasanna was angry with Jagadish because he was offering services for a lower price, denying him (Prasanna) business. With no income, he hatched a conspiracy to murder him. He called Jagadish on August 26 evening in the guise of offering him a business and allegedly killed him.

The accused is said to have admitted to his crime.

