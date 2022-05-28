Murder case: eight arrested

Hassan Police have arrested eight people in connection with the murder of a youth, reported at Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk on May 13. Sudeep, 25, a resident of Kamarahalli, in Channarayapatna taluk was murdered by a group of people, while he was returning home from Hirisave.

The arrested are Sudarshan, Dileep, Sachin, Sanjay, Manjunath, Nagaraju, Ajit and Charan. They are said to be associates of Lingaraju, a rowdy sheeter, who was murdered at Kamarahalli in December 2020. Sudeep was one of the accused in the Lingaraju murder case.

The police confirmed that Sudeep’s murder was in retaliation to Lingaraju’s murder. He was killed within a few days after he came out of jail on bail.