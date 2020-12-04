Murder case cracked

Hassan

Alur Police have cracked the murder of a woman reported at Eshwarahalli in Alur taluk on October 11. The police arrested C.R. Manjunath, husband of the deceased, on Thursday.

A body was noticed in a heap of sand at Eshwarahalli on October 11. B.A.Yusuf, a contractor who had stocked sand for construction work, filed the complaint after he spotted the decayed body. Alur police took up the investigation.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, on Friday, said police enquired with residents of nearby villages about missing persons. Finally, they found that Sumitra, 30, was missing. Upon interrogating her husband Manjunath, the police got to know that he murdered her on July 19 this year, and buried her body in the sand.

Manjunath, a daily wage worker, married Sumitra about 13 years ago in Bengaluru. The couple had two children. The couple had differences in the recent days and had heated arguments often. Manjunath allegedly murdered her by hitting her with a piece of wood.