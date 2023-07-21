ADVERTISEMENT

Murder case cracked, colleague arrested

July 21, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

JB Nagar police cracked the recent murder of a hotel cashier and arrested a housekeeper staff at the same hotel for the murder. 

Subhash, a cashier at Citadel Hotel in JB Nagar, was found lying in a pool of blood at the hotel on Thursday morning. Police have now arrested Abhishek, 23, a friend of Subhash. They worked at the same hotel. Both hailed from West Bengal, came to the city last year in search of a job, and joined the same hotel, following which they became good friends. However, the duo had a fallout recently as Abhishek suspected that Subhash was having an affair with his wife.

On Thursday morning around 3.30 a.m., Abhishek returned to the hotel drunk and saw Subhash sleeping on a sofa in the hotel reception. He allegedly took an iron rod and hit Subhash to death in a fit of rage and fled from the scene. 

JB Nagar police questioned other colleagues of Subhash, who told them of the fallout between the two and found Abhishek missing. They soon nabbed him and he reportedly spilled the beans under sustained interrogation. 

