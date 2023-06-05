Police open fire at murder accused in Ayanur

June 05, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Shivamogga police opened fire at a murder accused when he allegedly tried to attack the policemen at Ayanur in Shivamogga taluk on Monday.

Sathish, the accused, was wanted in the murder case reported on Sunday night. He and his friends allegedly murdered Sachin Kumar, 27, working as a cashier at a bar in Ayanur.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that Ayanur PSI Raju Reddy with his support staff Praveen and Shivaraj had gone to arrest Sathish. “The accused tried to attack our staff with a knife. Our PSI warned him initially and also opened fire in the air once. However, he tried to attack the police officer, prompting him to open fire at his leg,” he said. The policemen were also injured in the incident. The injured are under treatment at McGann Hospital.

Murder in the presence of police

Sathish and his two friends, Niranjan Naik and Ashok Naik, were allegedly involved in the murder of Sachin Kumar. The three were having alcohol at the bar on Sunday night. The three did not leave the place even after 11 p.m. They picked up an argument with the bar staff, refusing to leave the place.

The staff called up the Emergency Response Support System (112 helpline) of the police. Even after the police reached the scene, the scuffle continued, it is said. The accused attacked Sachin Kumar. One of them hit him with a knife.

The Kumsi police have registered a case.