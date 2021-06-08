Murder accused shot at, dies

KALABURAGI

08 June 2021 21:25 IST

Hanumanth Chandrasha Kudalgi (40), younger brother of a former Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat member Shantappa Kudalgi, was shot at and killed here on Tuesday evening.

As Hanumanth Kudalgi was travelling to Jewargi from Kalaburagi, a group of men stopped his car near Ballundagi village and shot at him from close range.

Hanumanth Kudalgi was in jail for a few months on the charge of murdering BJP leader Shivaling Bhavikatti. He was out on bail. Police sources suspected that rivalry was the reason for his murder.

