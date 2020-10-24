Murder accused shot at, arrested

Mangaluru

24 October 2020

The Dakshina Kannada district police on Saturday shot at a murder accused, injuring him in the leg, and arrested him. Police gave his name as Khaleel, accused in the murder of Umar Farooq alias Chenna Farooq in Bantwal town police limits on Friday evening.

Farooq was hacked to death allegedly by a gang led by Khaleel at Bogodi Gudde Angadi near Panemangaluru on Friday evening after Farooq’s two-wheeler was hit by a car. Old rivalry was said to be the reason behind the attack. Police immediately barricaded all exit points from the district to apprehend the accused who were said to be planning to flee.

DK Superintendent of Police constituted a special team under Bantwal Circle Inspect of Police and comprising Sub-Inspectors of Police from Bantwal Town, Rural and Uppinangady police stations. The team got information on Saturday morning that the accused were in their way towards Bengaluru on NH 75 and intercepted their car at Gundya in Puttur taluk.

While the police were securing the accused, Khaleel allegedly assaulted the team members with a sharp weapon injuring Bantwal Rural PSI Prasanna. This forced Bantwal Town PSI Avinash to open fire at the accused injuring him on the leg. While Khaleel was arrested, the other accused managed to flee, a communiqué from DK Police said.

Police are on the lookout for the remaining accused.