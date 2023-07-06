ADVERTISEMENT

Murder accused sentenced to life

July 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court convicted four people accused of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹50,000 each.

The convicted are Arbaz, Sarukhan, Sadab, and Alyaz Ashu, residents of Shivamogga. They were part of a group that murdered Hayatulla Khan on February 8, 2017. As many as 12 people attacked Hayatulla Khan, 19, in Anna Nagar around 4 p.m. over old rivalry, leaving the city in shock.

Doddapete police registered the case and Circle Inspector K.T. Gururaj had conducted the investigation. J. Shantaraj, government advocate, represented the prosecution. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Manu, first additional District and Session Judge, on Wednesday, sentenced them to life imprisonment, besides the penalty. Failing to pay the penalty would attract simple imprisonment of six more months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US