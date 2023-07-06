HamberMenu
Murder accused sentenced to life

July 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court convicted four people accused of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹50,000 each.

The convicted are Arbaz, Sarukhan, Sadab, and Alyaz Ashu, residents of Shivamogga. They were part of a group that murdered Hayatulla Khan on February 8, 2017. As many as 12 people attacked Hayatulla Khan, 19, in Anna Nagar around 4 p.m. over old rivalry, leaving the city in shock.

Doddapete police registered the case and Circle Inspector K.T. Gururaj had conducted the investigation. J. Shantaraj, government advocate, represented the prosecution. 

K. Manu, first additional District and Session Judge, on Wednesday, sentenced them to life imprisonment, besides the penalty. Failing to pay the penalty would attract simple imprisonment of six more months.

