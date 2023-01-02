ADVERTISEMENT

Murder accused nabbed

January 02, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The City police has arrested the accused in the murder of one Darshan, who was stabbed in a house in Koorgalli in Vijaynagar police station limits. The accused, who stayed with the victim in the same house, was picked up by the police from the house of his relative in K.R Nagar, said a press statement issued by the Mysuru City police on Monday. During interrogation, the accused confessed to stabbing Darshan as he suspected the latter was allegedly repeatedly messaging and calling to speak to his second wife, the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US